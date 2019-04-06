Bob Humphreys, Americanism chairman for Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, presented certificates for the best compositions and prizes for the Elks’ recent essay contest for Vineland Elementary School Students. The title of the essay was “What Makes You Proud of America.” Winners are, from left, Bethany Vo (fourth place, $10), Raja Patel (third place, $15), Monica Heeg (second place, $25) and Ansley Miller, (first place, $50), pictured with Nadine Clough, retired teacher and committee member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.