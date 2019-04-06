ESelksamericanism040619a

Bob Humphreys, Americanism chairman for Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, presented certificates for the best compositions and prizes for the Elks’ recent essay contest for Vineland Elementary School Students. The title of the essay was “What Makes You Proud of America.” Winners are, from left, Bethany Vo (fourth place, $10), Raja Patel (third place, $15), Monica Heeg (second place, $25) and Ansley Miller, (first place, $50), pictured with Nadine Clough, retired teacher and committee member.

