Vineland Elementary School held its annual Heron Hoopla school carnival Saturday, and it was another big success. Hundreds of families turned out for the games and contests, and the demonstrations and displays from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Englewood Area Fire Control District and many more.
The school is at 467 Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. For more information, visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net and select Vineland.
