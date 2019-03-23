ENGLEWOOD — The Pioneer Days Committee is now accepting theme submissions for this year's Pioneer Days celebration.
Pioneer Days has been a part of Englewood for 62 years. Held in August and culminating on Labor Day weekend, it draws thousands to participate in more than a dozen events.
Last year's theme, "A Journey in Time," gave parade participants and event chairs the opportunity to recreate Old Englewood as well as display the present.
This year, 2019, is a special one. Ten years ago, Pioneer Days was on the brink of disappearing. Thankfully, several members of the community stepped up to save the parade and in the process also saved the tradition.
Now, with 16 events — all free — Englewood Pioneer Days is a fun way for Englewood to celebrate during the summer. There is something for everyone, whether it's Chalkfest, Cardboard Boat Races, the Shipwreck Dances, Car Shows or the parade.
The Englewood Pioneer Day's committee hopes someone has a clever theme in mind to "put the past in the past."
In 2017, Hurricane Irma caused the town to hunker down shortly after the Pioneer Days festivities concluded. In 2018, red tide showed up in June and stuck around past September, putting a damper on most outdoor activities.
Englewood Pioneer Days is a community event, so the committee welcomes residents, businesses and members of other organizations to participate and submit ideas for the theme.
The committee will accept submissions until April 7. Send an email with "Theme" in the subject line to info@englewoodpioneerdays.com. The board will decide on the theme just after the next meeting, set for 6 p.m. April 8 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The meeting will be open to the public.
The Pioneer Days website, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com, is currently being updated. Applications for parade participants and vendors will be posted soon. Please visit the website or follow Englewood Pioneer Days on Facebook for more information.
