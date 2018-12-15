The first World War was over. Economically speaking times were good. Across the nation, real estate sales were high, but nothing was as hot as Florida property. The selling of Florida had started.
The early 1920s found Englewood with a population of about 100 people. A few of those hundred saw no reason for Englewood not to be included in the “Great Florida Land Boom,” which was under way.
The original plans at the end of the previous century, for Englewood to be a famous lemon raising area, had been squelched by two hard, back-to-back freezes. The railroad not coming to Grove City had also been a real setback. Here, at long last, was a chance to really put Englewood on the map — or so thought the town’s latest group of entrepreneurs.
The Nichols brothers’ elaborate lemon-growing plans of making Englewood a “grove-town” were nothing compared to the grandiose projects that were being formulated in 1925.
That year saw Englewood become an incorporated town. It was rumored the Tamiami Trail was coming through the budding community. The village had a handful of stores, even a new bank. But best of all, it had magnificent white sand beaches on the Gulf, a pristine bay alive with fish just waiting to be caught, and all that mild weather in the winter. The local entrepreneurs, convinced that having these basics to work with, thought “Englewood will become second only to Sarasota as the leading city in the area.”
Henry Langsner planned to build a hotel on what was to be the Tamiami Trail. A commitment to build a national memorial university in honor of the soldiers who did not return from World War I was obtained. The land was to be donated by Walter Green and Langsner, both realtors, to the group who were looking for a good site in Florida. It was to be built on the Trail about where, Pine Street meets River Road today.
County Clubs were planned, swimming pools and golf courses were talked about, even a casino on Manasota Key. Wide boulevards would be built to handle the influx of the traffic that was sure to come with the Tamiami Trail. Subdivisions of hundreds of homes were drawn up — on paper.
Walter H. Green was one of the driving forces behind all these exciting plans and dreams. The Sarasota Herald, in 1925, ran a full-page advertisement with the accompanying photo. The wording with it said, “Walter H. Green Inc., Developers of Englewood, have bought and placed in commission a 21-passenger Studebaker bus named the ‘Miss Englewood.’ The big car makes the trip daily at present, but beginning in October, two trips will be made each day. The bus is the Pullman type so widely used in Florida real estate business. The 36-horsepower motor makes it real easy to reach Englewood from Sarasota in an hour.” Sometimes a band played for the prospective real estate buyers when they reached Englewood.
Alas, with the stock market crash, the land boom ended as abruptly as it had started.
The town soon discovered they couldn’t afford the fee to stay incorporated, the politicians moved the Tamiami Trail, and somebody absconded with all the funds from the new bank. The university and the hotel were never built. Dreams of northern millionaires and famous movie stars building homes in the subdivisions never materialized. And who knows what happened to Walter Green’s wonderful Studebaker bus, the first “Miss Englewood.”
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
