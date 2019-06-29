By LARRY R HUMES
Correspondent
Making a deposit today can be as simple as taking a picture of your check with your smart phone. Just four decades ago, however, the process was much slower and more cumbersome.
To speed up the process, banks in Venice and North Port, and many throughout Florida, embarked on a more streamlined system of delivery. A helicopter would swoop down every afternoon to snatch the bags of checks from the roofs of the banks.
“You could almost set your watch by them,” said Michael Stringer, who graduated from Venice High School in 1982 and remembers the arrival of the helicopters every afternoon during football practice. “The site of them was both good and bad. You knew that football practice was almost over, but you also knew that wind sprints were just around the corner.”
Mickey Lawrence, who was senior vice president in charge of operations for First National Bank of Venice, said that in the old days, canceled checks would be delivered by truck, resulting in deposits being put on hold for up to two weeks.
“When regulations came out and said you could not hold checks for more than three to five days, we had to come up with a way to get them out of the bank faster. Regulation was kind of the mother of invention. At least, it was the stimulus to come up with a better, faster way.”
An independent contractor would fly out of Tampa every afternoon, picking up bags of canceled checks along the Suncoast.
Merle Graser, who was hired by the National Bank in 1963 and served as its president and CEO until the financial institution was acquired by SunTrust 30 years later, said the Venice-Nokomis Bank was a competitor who also used the airborne service. The Venice-Nokomis Bank at that time was located in downtown Venice on West Venice Avenue, on the present site of Bank of America.
“If you remember on your old canceled checks, there was a line printed at the bottom we called the MICR line, which stood for magnetic ink character recognition line,” said Lawrence. “The amounts of the checks were encoded there and then put into our sorter. The checks were sorted by the routing transit numbers of all the banks. Once collected in Tampa, those checks drawn on Florida banks would then be flown to Jacksonville while those drawn on banks outside of Florida would be flown to the Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta.”
On the rare occasions that the helicopters were grounded due to inclement weather, Lawrence said, the checks were delivered to Tampa by truck. One big weather problem, he said, was not rain, but sea fog that would occasionally form along the coast.
Graser, who also served as Venice’s mayor from 1993 to 1998, said the helicopters would arrive after the bank had closed operations for the day, usually around 3 p.m. The helicopters would not actually land, but would hover four or five feet above the roof. The pilot would operate the helicopter while a “hooker” would lean out of the craft with a long pole fitted with a hook at the end to grab the bag. The entire operation would take only a few seconds before the aircraft would leave for their next pick-up.
“The equipment was originally located on the roof of our bank on Nokomis Avenue, but later was re-located to our new branch at the corner of Laurel Road and U.S. 41,” said Lawrence. “We had a tripod on top of that branch and the helicopter would come and pick up the bags there. The most technical part of it all was the garage door opener, which would pull the bag to the top of the tripod.”
“We photographed all the checks before we put them in the bag to be picked up,” Graser said. “We went through quite an expensive process, which isn’t done today.” The process is all done differently now, Lawrence added. Checks are destroyed at each bank after they have been optically scanned and stored for future use. Thanks to modern technology, the process that once could take weeks now can sometimes be accomplished in hours.
While some aircraft accidents did occur elsewhere, Lawrence said none of their helicopter pick-ups were ever affected. “If it had, I would remember it because recovering all of that information would have been a heck of an undertaking.”
Larry Humes writes about local history and can be reached at: 1926venice@gmail.com.
