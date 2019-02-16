What they all had in common were big dreams and schemes, which did not work out as planned.
At the time, when their ambitious projects went under, they were probably marked as huge failures. But they all left indelible marks on our area in the formation of three towns ... just not the type of towns that had been intended.
The objectives of these early entrepreneurs — John Cross, the Nichols Brothers and Joel Bean — were very similar: developing produce-growing communities. After buying large amounts of land they, in turn, would resell their properties for home lots, along with extra lots for growing citrus and winter vegetables.
Everyone was to make money — the developers by selling land, and the land buyers by growing produce they could sell.
John Cross was an agriculturalist who came to Florida from India where he had owned a coffee plantation. Most likely the newly budding citrus industry in Florida presented a potentially interesting challenge to him.
At that point in time, scurvy was still a very serious problem. Lemons were the prescribed treatment, as they were for endless other health problems. But they were pricey and had to be imported from Spain and Italy.
Knowing there was a secure market for lemons, Cross came up with a plan to create a citrus community, a grove town.
In 1886, he bought a large piece of property on a magnificently beautiful bay. The body of water was nameless, simply designated on maps and charts as Mangrove Bay. Cross named his new town Grove-City-on-the-Gulf and it is thought he is the one who christened the nameless bay, Lemon Bay.
The plan was to sell home building lots with extra acreage for owners to grow citrus fruit — preferably lemons. His land prices were $8 per acre for back lots, $20 per acre for waterfront. Terms were 10 percent cash, with a balance paid at $5 per month with no interest. Cross presented to potential buyers in-depth studies of what was involved with growing citrus and how much money could be expected to be made from the crops.
Cross’ lemon promotion plan was clever and very well-presented. Only one thing was wrong: the timing. Hard freezes in December 1894 and January 1895 killed all the young trees in Grove City. Temperatures on those nights dropped as low as 14 degrees. The newly planted citrus trees were unable to survive two such hard freezes and were killed.
The area never saw such freezes again for 67 years. Perhaps if Cross had stayed in the area and encouraged people to replant, a grove-town could have taken root. But after the freezes, he disappeared, leaving behind his wife and daughter.
In 1896, the Lemon Bay Company, formed by the three Nichols Brothers from Chicago, filed a plat for a new town a little north of Grove City. It was named Englewood after their hometown of Englewood, Illinois.
Their real estate plan, inspired by Cross, was to sell home building lots along with 10 acres on which to grow lemons.
And just like Cross, the Nichols Brothers plans were thwarted by the terrible freezes. But unlike Cross, they didn’t give up on their new town so quickly; they simply changed course and tried, with some short-lived success, to make Englewood a winter resort town.
In 1898, the Nichols built an upscale hotel facing Lemon Bay. With no roads nor a railroad nearby, it was incredibly difficult to get to Englewood. Despite the isolation of the area, the Nichols’ were able to attract some well-known people and socialites.
But in 1909, sadly, their success came to an end. The elegant hotel, The Englewood Inn, burned to the ground and would-be tourists went elsewhere.
The brothers then did what Cross had done: They pulled a vanishing act, never to be heard of again in this area.
The area we now know as El Jobean was platted in 1885 as a town named Southland. In 1923, Joel Bean purchased it, re-platted it and renamed it El Jobe-An.
Bean’s selling thrust was for you to purchase, aside from your home property, five, 10 or 20 acres on which to grow winter vegetables for northern markets. One of Bean’s many sound ideas was to eventually develop a cannery for canning and preserving the many tropical fruits of the area.
His plans were extremely well laid out in highly professional ways, including having the soil analyzed to see what could be raised with the best result.
But his grandiose visions were unknowingly doomed from the beginning. When the stock market crashed in the late 1920s, the land boom abruptly ended. The good times were over for land developers. No one had money left for Floridian investments.
Note: Over the years the post office dropped the hyphen in the name, so today the town is known as El Jobean.
