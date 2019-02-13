When Marlene and Avery Dingman moved to Rotonda West, they did what most newcomers do — they brought along their favorite things from their former home.
But they also brought with them some things no one else could bring — a truck full of casino equipment.
“Roulette tables, blackjack tables, craps tables, poker things — every single thing one needs to equip a casino came with us,” said Avery.
Before they moved to Rotonda, Marlene and Avery ran a business where they staged casino nights for businesses, organizations and just people looking for a fun kind of party.
They didn’t bring all their equipment, because they wanted to keep that business going. Instead, they brought a good bunch of it so they could help communities and organizations sponsor casino night fundraisers in their new home.
“We’ve had a fortunate life. Doing casino nights for charity is our way of giving back,” noted Avery.
When he approached the Rotonda West Activity committee to see if they were interested in having a casino night, everyone was enthusiastic about the possibility.
Sue Supernak jumped on board as a project director and did all the organizing while the Dingmans started training dealers.
Everyone liked the idea that no money was involved. Tickets were free and winners were rewarded with chances to win gift baskets. The result was a highly successful night of excitement.
There was only one problem with having a Los Vegas night. There was only room for 100 players.
“Judging from the enthusiasm we received, it was obvious right from the start that we have to do this more often,” said Sue.
That’s fine with Avery and Marlene. They are more than willing to do it again.
“We’re party people,” said Marlene. “We like to give our own parties and we like to get people together to have a night of fun.”
In addition to more casino nights at the Rotonda West Community Center, they will also do it for other nonprofits.
While they don’t benefit financially, they said they are rewarded by all the smiles they see at every casino night.
Although they have only been Rotonda West residents for a year, they are already settled in as an integral part of the community.
“This is the most open and friendly community we’ve ever encountered,” said the former Michigan residents.
While Marlene and Avery are great at staging gambling nights, the one thing they never gambled on is their own personal relationship. They first made sure they had all the winning chips.
Married for 25 years, their love story is especially appropriate for Valentine’s day.
When they met at a retirement party it was obvious right from the start that they had a lot in common.
Marlene was an account manager for Yellow Freight, whose job involved taking clients to dinner and special events. As a purchasing agent for Ford, Avery was frequently the one being entertained.
“We had similar backgrounds and it was a big plus that we understood each other’s jobs,” said Marlene.
But she was cautious and reluctant about any potential relationship.
“When we met, I had been divorced for 15 years and was wrapped up in my career. I didn’t want to give up my independence,” Marlene said.
On their first date Avery asked her what she thought about marriage. “I said I didn’t need a husband. I needed a good wife,” she joked.
Although they had great chemistry, had fun together together and shared much in common, Marlene stayed cautious but was impressed with everything about Avery.
“We dated for two years and lived together for a year. Never once in that time did he get moody or lose his even kneel,” she said, adding that after 25 years of marriage that’s still true.
They remain happy and content with the life they’ve built together.
While life can often be a gamble, they both say they are thankful for their winning hand.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
