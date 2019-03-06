American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West held its annual Lucky Duck Festival on Saturday. More than 200 people attended, and helped raise $5,000 for veterans, their families and active military.
Post 113 is at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. For more information, visit alp113.com or call 941-697-3616. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
