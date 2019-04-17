American Legion Post 113’s 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament and Ball Drop was another success for the Rotonda post.
The scramble tournament and ball drop chance drawing were held Saturday at Rotonda Longmarsh Golf Course. The event drew 220 teams of golfers. Proceeds benefit Post 113 Welfare Fund and Fish’n For Heroes, a local nonprofit that takes wounded veterans on free charter fishing trips. For more information about the post, visit alp113.com or call 941-697-3616.
