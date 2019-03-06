Who’s the most important person in the school?
(a) The principal
(b) The custodian
(c) The football coach
(d) The band director
(e) The lady who sits out front?
If you selected the school custodian, you receive partial credit. Archie Griffin’s father was custodian of Archie’s high school. Archie’s custodian father once was the main speaker at graduation. Who’s Archie? The only two-time winner of the Heisman trophy.
However, if you selected “e,” you were 100 percent correct. You got it: The lady who sits out front. The point guard.
In the case of Lemon Bay, that would be Dawn Patricia Lokay.
For 14 years she’s been holding the school together (one person’s opinion — mine). And how did she get such a “high-paying” (inside joke) position? Did she apply for it? Did she go to an employment agency? Did she bribe someone?
No! She had gone to the high school to register her son, Joseph, as they had just moved from New York City. The lady was so impressed with the fact that Dawn had all the papers needed to register her son that she commented, “We’re hiring, you know.”
No, Dawn didn’t know, but she applied. Thirteen others did also. But the board of education selected her, and that was one smart hire.
Dawn has been having fun at Lemon Bay for 14 years. We are not allowed to use “secretary” anymore; therefore Dawn is an administrative assistant. For several years she administrative assisted with registration and counseling, and then she was promoted. So now she administrative assists in attendance.
What that really means is she is the first person you see when you walk in the door and, believe me, she sees a bunch.
This would be impossible without help. She has no paid help, but she relies greatly on a rotating pool of two to four student aides each class period. One must be a senior to become an aide and Dawn gets to choose them. These students have been there since their freshman year and Dawn has followed them for three years. She picks only the best, and it has to be an honor to be one of her aides.
Dawn is a Brooklyn girl, born and bred. (I love to hear her speak). I guess I should say a “City” girl, as at one time or another she has lived in every borough in New York City.
And for 10 years, during her growing-up period, her family moved to Fort Lauderdale where they operated two pizza shops. After 10 years, they moved back to Brooklyn where Dawn graduated from Bishop Ford High School. She was a cheerleader for the football team.
Dawn is married to Joseph — will be for 30 years in August. They have two children, another Joseph and a Jaclyn. Jaclyn has a son, another Joseph, who would be the apple in Dawn’s eye.
There could not be a better person for this job. Dawn is courteous, hardworking, ambidextrous and loves people, especially the students. She is a mentor to them.
I know her through two avenues. One is through the driving school. We run three sessions of drivers training throughout the school year, and Dawn works to fill the classes. In addition, I have been a Big Brother mentor at Lemon Bay for at least 10 years. She is always helpful in getting my students to me.
The board of education could not have done a better job when they hired Dawn.
Dawn Lokay: A princess and a one man band.
Roy Ault is a long-time columnist for the Sun and founder of Ault’s Driving School in Englewood. He is also the author of seven novels. All can be found on Amazon or you may contact him at 941-473-6051.
