ENGLEWOOD — Marla Lanham’s girls youth basketball Wildcats teams are playing in a basketball tournament in Punta Gorda today and Sunday after doing well in the Sarasota Xplosion Shootout last weekend.
The Wildcats finished second with a 4-1 record. They defeated the seventh-grade Wolfpack team 32-20 to open the tournament. Saturday, they came back and topped the sixth-grade Queen team from Sarasota 26-25 in a cliffhanger. They defeated Florida Future by 20 points to finish Saturday’s competition.
Sunday, the Wildcats rolled over the Venice Warriors 32-15 in the beginning of the single-elimination play. The Wildcats then closed out the tournament by losing a close game to the seventh grade Queen team from Sarasota in the finals.
Coach Lanham’s daughter Jayda from L.A. Ainger Middle School was on the all-tournament team and won the trophy. Hilary Hupp from Venice Epiphany won the hustle award for the tournament.
Most of the girls on the Wildcats team are from Englewood and Venice and are sixth and seventh graders. Lanham is the head coach of the L.A. Ainger girls basketball and volleyball teams. The Wildcats have played in two tournaments so far this season and probably will play several more.
