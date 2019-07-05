ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Family YMCA youth flag football clinics are taking Saturday off due to the Fourth of July holiday.
The clinics and games will continue July 12 at the YMCA fields. Youths will go through a clinic in the morning and then play a couple of games after that.
“We had about 14 kids participate last Saturday (June 29),” said Sean Whitmore, who is in charge of the flag football program. “We had more than that before in previous weeks.”
Whitmore is optimistic about the fall youth football season. The Englewood Cats have left the Pop Warner organization and are now part of the American Football League organization.
They now will compete in the Manatee County Youth Football Conference (MCYFC) in the fall. They will begin practice July 22. The final flag football clinic will be July 26.
“We’ve had a good number of flag football kids signing up for the Cats fall season,” Whitmore said. “Englewood always seems to have kids sign up late for the fall football season.”
The Cats will be in the same conference as the North Port Huskies, who have been successful in the MCYFC.
Besides the Cats and the Huskies, there are several Pop Warner organizations in the area; the North Port Mustangs, the Port Charlotte Bandits, the Charlotte Warriors and the Venice Vikings. They all belong to the Peace River Conference. The Bandits have been one of the stronger organizations in the conference in recent seasons.
In other Charlotte County youth sports, the Junior Mantas boys basketball organization will be holding practices twice a week. They will be participating in a tournament in Orlando the last weekend in July. After that, Junior Mantas head coach Bobby Bounds will prepare for the beginning of the L.A. Ainger Middle School basketball practices. He also is the L.A. Ainger head boys basketball coach. The practices will begin right after school starts. Marla Lanham is the girls coach.
The Charlotte County boys and girls seasons include L.A. Ainger, Port Charlotte, Murdock and Punta Gorda. Last season, Punta Gorda won the boys championship and Port Charlotte won the girls crown.
