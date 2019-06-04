ENGLEWOOD — The Warren Loranger Englewood YMCA hosted its annual Tropical Nights event on April 27, with over 550 guests, at the beautiful Palm Island Resort. It was a perfect night where guest indulged in steak and lobster, enjoyed a live and silent auction and then danced the night away.
"It is always a pleasure for Andrea and I to work with our dedicated volunteer committee and YMCA Staff who all work very hard to secure donations and set up for this event.” Said co-chair Robin Madden. “It is a magical night where members of our community come together to raise much needed money that will provide summer camp scholarships to children in our summer programs and for the Children and Families Scholarship Fund.”
“We are so thankful that The SKY Family YMCA is in our community and does so much to support Englewood and we look forward to 2020, the 25th anniversary for this annual event!"
This year’s annual Tropical Nights helped raised over $283,000 to benefit the Children & Families Scholarship Fund and Programs at the Englewood YMCA. Donations raised during the Tropical Nights Paddle Raise go directly to sending children to camp this summer.
The donations from attending guests are greatly appreciated by the Warren Loranger Englewood YMCA and the receiving children and families. For more about the Englewood Y and its programs, visit www.swflymca.org.
