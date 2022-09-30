Tropical Weather (copy)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference on Hurricane Ian. 

 AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Friday briefing more than 30,000 residents applied for Federal Emergency Management Assistance after Hurricane Ian caused massive flooding and destruction this week.

Individuals and households in Charlotte and Sarasota counties can apply for assistance which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.


