Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Friday briefing more than 30,000 residents applied for Federal Emergency Management Assistance after Hurricane Ian caused massive flooding and destruction this week.
Individuals and households in Charlotte and Sarasota counties can apply for assistance which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
When you apply for assistance, residents are asked to give a good phone number to be reached, the address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying, Social Security number, a general list of damage and losses, banking information for direct deposit, if insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
The application takes about 30 minutes to fill out.
Survivors may be eligible for assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from the Hurricane Ian. For those who have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, claims can be filed as soon as possible.
FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.
According to the FEMA website, "if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.
Survivors should take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. The city of North Port is also requiring photos for some of its future permits for damage and restoration.
Disaster assistance may also include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.
The city of North Port has been in touch with FEMA. Representatives should be arriving next week to work with those in need of filling out forms or have questions. The governor said FEMA reps aren't needed if a survivor has internet access and can fill out the forms quickly. However, he said there will also be "insurance villages" coming to impacted counties for residents to seek resources.
There's also help coming from The Salvation Army which has national volunteers coming to Charlotte County and South County including North Port, Englewood and Venice. They are providing food stations for those needing meals. Volunteers spent Friday working on locations to feed people.
"We just came from Holiday Park in North Port where a man told us he hadn't eaten in two days," said Brenda Downing, director of Social Services at The Sarasota Salvation Army. "We are finding areas where people are running out of food and need help."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.