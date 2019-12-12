ENGLEWOOD — The Federal Emergency Management Agency took a novel approach to update homeowners on their susceptibility to flooding.
FEMA representatives and their AECOM engineering consultants called on more than 100 property owners one-on-one to determine whether flood insurance will cost them more or less.
For the first time in 40 years, FEMA is upgrading its coastal elevation maps throughout the U.S. The FEMA maps determine who is required to carry flood insurance or who is not.
"Our models are better, our topography is better — aerial photos," FEMA civil engineer Mark Vieira said, explaining FEMA has spent five years working on its new maps and flood elevations. "It's basically the technology. Technology has been changing and that's why this is a much better study."
Due to various federal processes and steps, Vieira said, "The maps may take year and a half before they go into effect."
Sarasota County's revised and proposed coastal maps won't be ready to present to the public until the end of February.
Many Manasota Key and other Englewood property owners may find themselves benefiting, suggested Keith Rowley of Rowley Insurance.
"I see a lot more properties going into an X zone," Rowley said. "An X zone is still a flood zone, but you get a 'preferred risk' policy, a nice package (flood insurance) policy for a nice low cost."
FEMA's approach differ from similar presentations in the past where officials would offer a preamble overview explanations and having the public peruse various regional flood zone maps. Instead property owners sat with AECOM consultant who pulled up on a computer the specific maps focusing on their individual properties.
Rowley liked the approach, saying it avoided the repetitiveness often seen at meetings during question-and-answer sessions.
Longtime Englewood East resident Bruce Pomeroy didn't like the individual approach. He also wanted to know if the revisions to the coastal elevations made it more expedient for a hurricane shelter in Englewood.
The Englewood meeting started at 9 a.m. at the Ann & Chuck Dever Recreation Center on San Casa Drive. Before 11 a.m., more than 100 property owners were served. People had to wait 20 or more minutes before they could sit down and review the status of their individual properties.
"We thought it went well," Richard and Lori Sembler said. They recently moved from Long Island to Manasota Key where they tore down an old home and built a new home at a higher elevation. They were able to get their property off a "repetitive flooding" list with Charlotte County.
"Everyone was friendly," Richard. "I'm not use to that, coming from New York."
