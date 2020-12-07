ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Highway Patrol corrected its initial report about the fatal crash on River Road of Port Charlotte on Nov. 29.
Cortney Kauffman died 5:20 a.m. that day, when she and another motorist collided near Center Road.
The original report, which was sent out by email a few hours after the crash, stated the northbound vehicle, identified as Kauffman's, drifted across the center line and struck a southbound vehicle near Center Road.
On Monday, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson corrected the record: "The vehicle traveling southbound is the vehicle that drifted into the northbound lane. The Honda was … at fault."
The driver of the Honda, identified in the report as a 27-year-old North Port woman, suffered serious injuries, the FHP reported.
