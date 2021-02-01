ENGLEWOOD — A Venice man was injured when he crashed a motorcycle on Manasota Key, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Monday morning.
The man, who was not identified by name in the report, was headed south on the road. He went off to the right and hit a mailbox and tree.
The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. Sunday at 6530 Manasota Key Road, which is south of Manasota Beach Road.
Troopers said he is 29 years old and suffered critical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
