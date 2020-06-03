Fifth-grade students at Myakka River and Vineland elementary schools in Englewood received awards and their promotion certificates from teachers curbside last week. Parents decorated vehicles to celebrate the accomplishments of their children. Students also returned their Chromebooks for the end of the school year.
Fifth-grade students celebrate curbside promotion
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH ENGLEWOOD COMMUNITY EDITOR
