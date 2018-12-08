For the second year, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club sponsored a day of packing Meals of Hope to help replenish depleted food bank supplies in the Englewood area.
The club purchased the food in bulk, and a small army of volunteers gathered at the Englewood SKY Academy to weigh out, combine and package the ingredients for individual, easy-to-make meal portions. The food, which was headed for Englewood Helping Hand, Harry Chapin Food Bank and All Faiths Food Bank, helps the pantries get through the holidays and well into the new year before the huge US Postal Carriers Food Drive in May.
For more information about the program and the club, visit www.lemonbaysunriserotary.com.
