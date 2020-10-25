Finding blood in a pandemic

ENGLEWOOD — The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on the supply of blood used at area hospitals this year.
It created a critical blood shortages earlier in the year by sapping supplies. It added more work for blood banks, which need to test donors and donations for the virus and take precautions to protect donors and employees.
Worst of all, it shut down the blood banks' ability to hold drives at businesses, schools and communities — places they have counted on for a steady stream of donations.
But while traditional ways of collecting donations are off, blood centers have adapted and turned to different approaches to meet the demand.
They're still looking for some help.
"More than 60% of the blood collected in our community happens at mobile blood drives," said Joan Leonard, SunCoast Blood Centers spokesperson. "This pool is dwindling at a staggering rate, and it's happening while the population and demand keeps growing."
Only 38% of the US population is eligible to donate blood. Of those eligible, fewer than 5% donate, and about 1% donate platelets. Locally, less than 15% of the population is donating.
Leonard explained after COVID-19 hit, suddenly blood drives were limited. Businesses that had them regularly had to shut down, or send employees to work from home. High schools were closed in March as distance learning took over. Everywhere, mobile home parks and gated communities and civic organizations canceled get-togethers of all kinds as they practiced social distancing.
Some of those opportunities to get blood donations are coming back, but there are still huge barriers.
"About 20-25% of our units came from high school drives," Leonard said. "With schools not allowing visitors, it doesn't look promising. From September to April, the Sarasota Military Academy typically donates 1,000 units of blood." That's just one school of dozens in the area that have regular drives.
Bernice Peieca recently donated her first pint of blood. Peieca is a member of the Englewood Community Health Action Team, which meets regularly to discuss health issues. She was at the meeting Tuesday to hear Leonard's report on the blood shortage.
She said the donation process is easy and relatively fast.
"It only took about 30 minutes" to donate, she said. "I have low blood pressure, so they made sure I didn't faint. It was a very safe environment and a great experience. My mother has been donating blood for years. She calls it her civic duty to donate blood."
Leonard said with the reduction of sites for blood drives, the center has many open slots when it can send a bus to a neighborhood, a business, a church, veterans organization — anywhere people are willing to donate.
The mobile units draw blood on the spot from multiple donors. There's one a bus for Sarasota County and another shared bus for Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
"This is a very popular way for people who are working at home and don't want to come to a fixed site to still give blood," she said. "We have a scholarship program and we are using it for recruitment. We know high school students still need community service hours. We still want to work with students. We just can't do it at the schools right now."
Reaching out
Pat Michaels of OneBlood, which has a branch at 23080 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, said he is not seeing a current blood shortage in Southwest Florida, mainly because his staff reminds his long list of regular donors that help is needed during the pandemic.
"We have hospitals where utilization has been up, so we email, call or text our donors and remind them that it's incredibly safe to donate," he said "Back in March, donations in college and universities immediately dropped off. Many companies did, too."
Michaels said the pandemic created a massive reorganization for the blood center.
"We reached out to homeowner's associations, the YMCA, elections offices and asked if we could have blood drives," he said. "They are smaller now, but we even have law firms asking to host blood drives. We used to be able to give movie tickets and that stopped. We've had to respond and change the model of the blood drives. We found ways to sustain the blood supply."
Michaels said fewer people give blood inside One Blood's well-known Big Red buses. Now patients wait in their vehicle until they are called to come inside. Everyone wears masks and all of the equipment is sterilized.
In addition to whole blood, Michaels said OneBlood has been collecting convalescent plasma since May.
"Every donor is tested for antibodies," he said. "A person may have had the virus but was a-symptomatic. They are tested for the antibodies.
"If they have antibodies, they can donate plasma that will be used in hospitals for those fighting the disease. It's a radical change for us, but we, like other blood centers, supply 60% of blood to hospitals."
