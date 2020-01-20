ESfirestump012120aaa.jpg

Firefighter Garrett “Gator” Kurtz mans the hose of the Englewood Area Fire Control District boat and extinguished two smoldering trees Monday on the bay side of Stump Pass Beach State Park. The cause of the fire was unknown.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

