ROTONDA WEST — Chuck Deem appeared very calm Monday morning, considering all that happened to him over the weekend.
His home on Sportsman Road was consumed by flames Friday night.
Charlotte County Deputy John Kranz cruised Sportsman Road, passing by Deem’s home, Friday evening when he saw the smoke rising up from under the house’s eaves and made the emergency call.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District received the call at 9:01 p.m. and the first firefighters were on scene by 9:08 p.m.
Even though firefighters arrived quickly, the blaze had already bellowed its way through the roof, the fire district reported. North Port firefighters assisted the Englewood firefighters to extinguish the fire. The last truck left the scene at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Neither Deem nor anyone else was injured in the fire. Deem said he left the house unscathed within the first five minutes of the blaze.
A State Fire Marshal’s preliminary investigation reported Friday the cause of the fire was unintentional, but the fire is still under an open investigation. The house itself was a total lost. A neighboring home sustained some damage, the fire district reported.
The 20-year-old house, which Deem purchased three years ago, is valued at $201,767, according to the Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s Office website.
What he really valued, Deem said, he recovered — family photographs and guns, including those he inherited from his father. Originally from the Pittsburgh area, Deem said he and his father enjoyed hunting together.
The photographs were especially important to Gloria, his late wife of 48 years, Deem said. Gloria died in July.
Eventually, Deem hopes to rebuild in Rotonda West. Immediately, he intends to rent an efficiency on Manasota Key.
