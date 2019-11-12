ENGLEWOOD — Deputies aren’t the only first responders equipped with bulletproof vests and protective helmets.
Now Englewood firefighters and paramedics have protective gear to keep them safe during crisis situations.
“We have 22 sets of ballistic vests and helmets,” said Kevin Easton, the new chief of the Englewood Area Fire Control District. “We will have three sets of gear per engine.”
The department bought the helmets and vests, which have protective plates, using fire impact fees collected in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. In Florida, fire impact fees can be used to pay for expanding fire rescue facilities, buying land or vehicles and equipment required to support the additional demand created by new growth.
“Firefighting today changed so much since I started 34 years ago,” Easton said. “Today is a new way of doing business for first responders after Sandy Hook and the Parkland High School shooting and the Virginia Tech and Pulse Night Club shootings.
In the past, first responders were taught to set up a perimeter and wait, while law enforcement worked to neutralize the active shooter.
“The problem is, victims would bleed out before the paramedics could get to them,” Easton said.
Now law enforcement is trained to find the shooter and stop the threat as quickly as possible.
“While police are clearing a room, we are close by on standby,” he said. If officers come across a victim, they will try to stop the bleeding and get the person out to the rescue personnel.
“At that time we may not know where the assailant is, only that he’s not in the immediate area. That can change quickly. That’s why we need protection. We will try to get to the victim as quickly as possible. We find an area we consider a ‘warm zone,’ away from the danger.
“We follow the S.A.V.E. method now, which is Swift Assisted Victim Extraction,” he said.
Firefighters and paramedics have been the targets or unintended targets of shooters in several incidents over the past few years.
Four firefighters were shot, two of them fatally, in Webster, New York, while answering a fire call in 2012. In October 2018, an Oregon man set fire to his home to lure firefighters into an ambush, according to news reports. The firefighters were able to get away uninjured, while the man eventually turned the gun on himself.
In May of this year, Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard, a father of three young children in Appleton, Wisconsin, was shot to death while responding to a medical call. Closer to home, in January, a Sarasota man made a fake 911 and shot at two paramedics, according to police reports. The emergency workers were able to get away.
Some other area fire and rescue organizations are taking similar steps to protect first responders. The Punta Gorda Fire Department recently acquired the gear, said Fire Chief Ray Briggs.
“Much like Englewood they are to be worn by personnel during violent or high-risk calls such as domestic calls, attempted suicide or any incident involving a weapon,” Briggs said. “It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to prepare for this type of scenario.”
The Venice Fire Department has ordered 12 ballistic vests with plates and 12 helmets, paid for by a $15,840 grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, according to Fire Chief Shawn Carvey.
Sarasota County Fire Department and the North Port Fire Department are researching options for protective gear. Both organizations say they work closely with law enforcement for protection when going into dangerous areas or situations.
Easton said the firefighters and paramedics will train using the new gear, which cost about $16,000. First responders also have Stop The Bleed kits on all of the units. This helps to seal gunshot wounds until the patient is taken to the hospital.
“There is an expiration date in the breast plates so they will need to be replaced, but the vests themselves won’t,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have this new gear. Safety for our paramedics, EMTs and firefighters is paramount.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.