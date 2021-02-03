ESgroomingfire020421a

Englewood firefighters open a hole in a roof above an apartment on South Indiana Avenue on Wednesday morning. It was the second time the Englewood Area Fire Control District was called to the same location this week.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

ENGLEWOOD — Twice in a week, firefighters rushed to apartment units near the Sarasota-Charlotte county line in Englewood for a structure fire.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out in the back end of the two-story apartment near 4 Paws Dog Grooming at 801 S. Indiana Ave.

The firefighters quickly converged on the blaze which damaged the apartments, but not the three businesses, Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said.

"When we arrived, there were flames on the first and second floors and in the attic," he said. "Crews went in pretty quick and knocked down the fire that was in back part of the bottom floor and the right side of the second floor."


"The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire," Easton said. 

Englewood firefighters release smoke Wednesday from a roof in an apartment adjacent to 4 Paws Grooming on Indiana Avenue, near the Sarasota-Charlotte county line. It was the same location that caught fire Monday.

On Monday, there were 10 fire trucks and two rescue units dispatched to put out the hot water heater fire.

Also on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m., firefighters battled a half-acre brush fire at Englewood Farm Acres, a gated community off River Road. 

"They (firefighters) had it under control pretty quickly," Easton said. "We've been pretty busy this week."

