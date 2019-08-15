ENGLEWOOD — Englewood firefighter Jason Franklin faces a road to recovery.
He may need a little help from his friends.
Franklin — a three-year veteran with the Englewood Area Fire Control District — told the Sun Monday he broke his right leg and injured his left shoulder and arm in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Port Charlotte. He underwent surgery first on his leg and expected to be back in surgery before he could start rehabilitation. He's had the second surgery.
Franklin, 35, was riding a 2017 green Kawasaki motorcycle at Veterans and Peachland boulevards just after 8 p.m. Saturday. His bike collided with a black 2013 BMW sedan, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS and Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Besides medical insurance, Franklin may have to use whatever sick time and vacation time he's accrued while he's in rehabilitation. The accident occurred while he was off duty, so Franklin is not eligible for worker's compensation benefits.
But Englewood firefighters have each other's back.
Acting Fire Chief John Stubbs explained how the firefighters bank two hours a month or more of their paid time off to help out fellow firefighters in similar situations as Franklin.
The Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Association is also helping out.
Anyone wishing to help Franklin can donate by mailing checks to Jason Franklin, c/o Englewood Area Fire Control District, 516 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood, FL 34223. Checks should be made out to the "EFFBA." To learn more, call EFFBA president Brent Florea at 941-915-8200.
