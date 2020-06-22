ENGLEWOOD - Firefighterswere called to put out a house fire Sunday afternoon in the Englewood East Neighborhood.

Englewood Area Fire Control District firefighters responded to a call on the 7000 block of Tuxedo Street at about 5 p.m. Nobody was hurt, and the fire crews were able to control the fire quickly, but rescue workers did have to provide aid to some cats at the home that were overcome by the smoke.

No more details were available late Sunday about the fire or the condition of the cats.

