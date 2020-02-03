ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters were sent to the Bealls department store at Merchants Crossing, 1900 Placida Road, for a report of smoke in the building. 

Firefighters evacuated the customers and employees, and found that the cause of the fire was the air conditioning-heating unit. Florida Power & Light employees are on the scene to assist with the electrical connections. 

There has been no report of injuries. 

Authorities are asking people to avoid the shopping center. 

