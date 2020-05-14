UPDATE: Firefighters are saying the fire around Linwood Road and Brig Circle and Boundary Boulevard is under control. Firefighters are still in the area looking for and dousing flare-ups.
ROTONDA WEST — Firefighters are working to control a fast-moving brush fire off Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) near Rotonda West and South Gulf Cove.
Several firefighting units are converging on an area around Linwood Lane, which is south of Rotonda Boulevard East, and west of Gasparilla Road. Firefighters are battling gusting winds.
Several fire trucks and their crews and a helicopter are in the area. Division of Forestry firefighters are on the scene.
Firefighters are asking people to stay away from the area if possible. Deputies are blocking off roads around the eastern side of Boundary Boulevard.
