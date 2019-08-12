The 2019-20 school year kicked off in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties Monday. Families at Charlotte County's Myakka River Elementary arrived early and lined up eagerly awaiting the gates to open. Myakka River Elementary School is projected to have its highest enrollment in several years this year.
