ENGLEWOOD — COVID-19 didn't stop Lemon Bay High School principal Bob Bedford from honoring hard-working seniors.
Bedford recently stood at the podium for the 19th annual senior awards banquet. He's done this for years, but this year, the theater was empty. No students, no families, very few staff, no photographers, and no representatives from community organizations with giant laminated checks.
"I come to you tonight from the LBHS Performing Arts Center, where we would normally have a packed house, but tonight it's just me," Bedford announces. "While we are missing the students, parents and community members, it does not diminish from the class of 2020 and their many accomplishments we celebrate. Whether a senior receives one award or many, each student has had a positive influence."
The online ceremony on the school's website, features photos of 136 seniors receiving 422 awards with the names of the organization, veteran's group or school leadership team who of presented the in-person award at the ceremony.
Some seniors were called out multiple times.
Bailey Grossenbacher entered the Hall of Fame, was recognized as a member of student government, was awarded as an Academic Integrity Team member, and was an Englewood Elks student of the month. She also received the female athlete of the year and was awarded for volunteering more than 250 hours, including with the Rotary Interact Club, and her outstanding artwork.
Grossenbacher was of six one picked for her leadership, integrity, scholarship, dedication, involvement and service to the school. She earned the 2020 Manta award.
John Moore garnered numerous awards, including one for volunteering more than 250 hours since ninth grade. The vice president of the graduating class was also named the male athlete of the year, an Englewood Elks student of the month. He entered the Senior Hall of Fame. He was awarded for the Academic Integrity Team and outstanding achievement in honors economics. He is also the vice president of the National Honor Society.
Bedford said the seniors community service included 27,169 hours of volunteer work since their freshman year. Seniors were awarded a silver cord for 150 to 249.59 documented hours. This included Calvin Allison, Amanda Beaudoin, Adam Berry, Julianna Bonnau, Adam Boyd, Austin Boyd, Xena Burson, Erika Carrasco, Gabriel Casanova, Christian Chandler, Rebecca Collins, Andrew Corcoran, David Cramer, Cooper Davis, Mark Deto, Madison Gentile, Alia Goldschmit, Jason Hae, Sarah Hamsher, Kara Handwork,Riley Haynes, Laura Keller, Aiden Koss, Cody Lambert, Eric LePage, Zoe Melo, Hannah Schoff, Catherine Simila, Kaitlyn Tucker, Amber Vansickle, Kayla Vaughan, Ashley Wik and Harley Wisniewski.
Those seniors who volunteered 250 or more hours include senior class president Jessica MacDonald, senior class secretary Sabrina Lefeber, senior class treasurer Harley Rusher, Quinn Barber, Rose Bauer, Selena Beaulieu, Karoline Bellamy, Hailey Brown, Carly Brzostek, Daniel Burgos Mingrone, Alejandro Carabes Mora, Abriana Chavez, Craig Conlon, Veronica De Los Santos, Reese DeBoer, Nicholas Dowgiallo, Zachary Dunning, Jasmine Fraser, Oliva Gibb, Brianna Hensey-Claudi, Fraser Hodges, Ashley Hitchinson Katie Krohn, Hannah Krzysiak, Sabrina Lopes, Alexandra Mason, Aidan Moore, John Moore, Lexi Odenbach, Abigail Parker, Lara Pfoertner, Chloe Browder, Noah Pirro, Eden Pollock, Kellie Redmann, Grayce Robertson, Jonathan Russell, Austin Scheetz, Amber Schoeneck, Dylan Schoeneck, Spencer Stephens, Chole Straub, Abigail Turner and Haleigh Vadala.
Karoline Bellamy wrote her graduation speech and submitted it along with dozens of other seniors. She won and will read it at graduation in July. The Student Government member was also named to the Hall of Fame, and earned the Best Actress in One Act award and is a Manta Mentor.
Other Manta Mentors awarded for welcoming and helping underclassmen throughout the school year include Quinn Barber, Amanda Beaudoin, Sonny Boldis, Chloe Browder, Carley Brzostek, David Mingrone, Abriana Chavez, Craig Conlon, Isabel Dehler, Madison Gentile, Olivia Gibb, Alia Goldschmit, Bailey Annica Gustafson, Sarah Hamsher, Kara Handwork, Andrew Hedderman, Brianna-Hensey-Claudio, Sebastian Holmes, Abigail Jung, Laura Keller, Katie Krohn, Hannah Krzysiak, Coby Lambert, Sabrina Lopez, Bridget Madden, Aidan Moore, John Moore, Lexi Odenbach, Abigail Parker, Noah Pirro, Kellie Redmann, Grayce Robertson, Harley Rusher, Hannah Schoff, Spencer Stephens, David Swanson, Kaitlyn Tucker and Abigail Turner.
The Leo E. "Pete" Cypher Service Above Self Award, co-sponsored by the three local Rotary clubs, went to Lexi Odenbach, Abigail Turner, Hannah Schoff, Olivia Gibb and Riley Haynes.
Environmental Club awardees were Rose Bauer, Juliana Bonnau, Hailey Brown, Xena Burson, Gabriel Casanova, Nicholas Dowgiallo, Sophia Ferrell, Madison Gentile, Jason Hae, Sabrina Legebvre, and Sabrina Lopex.
Spanish National Honor Society winners are Quinn Barber, Jasmine Fraser, Bailey Grossen, Eden Pollock, Abigail Turner, Veronica De Los Santos, Brianna Hensey-Claudio, Erika Carrasco, Sabrina Lopex and Enrique Subero.
The Multicultural Club winners are Quinn Barber, Veronica De Los Santos, Brianna Hensey-Claudio, Noah Pirro and Abigail Turner.
The Yearbook Award winner is Ashley Hutchinson.
The band award recipients are Sebastian Holmes for the Louis Armstrong jazz award; Hailee Roderick for the director's award and Laura Keller for the John Phillip Sousa Band Award.
The theater recipients are Alyssa Beeter for best ensemble member in a musical; Natalie Brown for best actress in a musical; Carly Brzostek for the director's award; Jessica Dalton for most improved in the large group; Isobel Dehler for best vocalist in a musical; Alisia Perez for best actress theater JV honors and Ruby Sanchez for best tech.
TV production students of the year are Carly Brzostek and Erika Carrasco.
The Culinary Arts leadership awards went to Brady Bowe, Brianna Hodge, Cayla Moser, Erica Overstreet and Nicholas Wheeler.
Outstanding artists included Natalie Brown, Veronica De Los Santos, Nhuy Do, Nicholas Dowgiallo, Jason Hae, and Amber Schoeneck.
Blood donors award for One Blood center were John Caputo, Jasmine Fraser, Cora Johnson, Jessica MacDonald, Zoe Melo, Jonathan Russell, Emily Slocum, Kaitlyn Tucker and Katelynn Waterman.
The Girls State and Boys State recipients sponsored by the Rotonda West American Legion 113 were Kaylee Alameda, Hailey Brown and Daniel Burgos-Mingrone, Sebastian Homes, Austin Scheetz and Enrique Subero.
Dozens of other awards were given for excellence in science, math, English and completion of advanced courses and technical college. Students can pick up certificates June 24 at LBHS.
