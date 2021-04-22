ENGLEWOOD — The sea turtle nesting season has begun.
Officially, the nesting season begins May 1, but that didn't stop a loggerhead turtle from dragging itself in the early morning hours Wednesday onto Stump Pass Beach State Park at the southern tip of Manasota Key.
Mote Marine Laboratory — which oversees sea turtle monitors from Venice to Longboat Key — reported its first nest Thursday, just north of Venice Beach.
The turtle on Manasota Key may well be the first sea turtle to nest this season along Florida's Gulf coast, Coastal Wildlife Club director Wilma Katz suggested.
For decades, Katz and Zoe Bass have been the state permit holders overseeing sea turtle nesting patrols on Manasota Key and the more than 150 sea turtle volunteers who walk the shoreline each morning. The volunteers document the nests they find and track when the nests hatch. They also mark them with ribbon and wooden stakes so people are aware of the nests and to keep away.
Now that nesting has begun, thousand more nests can be expected from now to Oct. 31, when the official local nesting season ends.
Last year, which wasn't a record season, sea turtle patrol volunteers documented 4,630 on Manasota Key, 154 green sea turtle nests and two Kemps ridley nests. All sea turtle species are threatened or endangered.
Lucky loggerhead
On St. Patrick's Day, a lethargic female loggerhead sea turtle, covered from head to tail with barnacles, washed up onto the Gulf shoreline of Don Pedro Island, just off the coast of Englewood.
The turtle was transported south to Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island in Lee County where it's still being treated. The clinic goes by the acronym CROW.
"When examined by our veterinarians the turtle was found to be very thin and to have no clasper reflex (use of the back flippers)," said Brian Bohlman of CROW stated in an email to the Daily Sun Thursday.
"Since there were no obvious injuries, combined with the turtles condition (barnacles, acting lethargic), veterinarians suspected it was suffering from brevetoxicosis, also known as red tide poisoning," Bohlman said.
In the first 24 hours, the turtle was given intravenous lipid emulsion therapy as treatment for the red tide and started on antibiotics to prevent or treat any possible infection caused by issues secondary to red tide poisoning.
The following day, the turtle was placed in a shallow tank of fresh water. Freshwater is used initially because it helps to kill any barnacles or algae growing on the turtle.
As the turtle began to recover and its condition improved, the vets gradually deepen the water in the tank and increased the salinity to mirror conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Most recently, the rehabilitation team reported that the turtle is bright and alert, eating well and staring to gain weight," Bohnman said.
CORE has no set time when the loggerhead will be ready to be released back into the wild.
To learn more about the Coastal Wildlife Club visit www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or its Facebook page.To learn more about Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife visit www.crowclinic.org or its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.