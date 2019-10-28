Englewood Chamber of Commerce members thanked the community's first responders for their dedication Monday at a special breakfast. The crowd was serenaded by Johnny Lee Howard of The Suncoast Country Opry Show, who sang patriotic songs. US Rep. Greg Steube of the Florida's 17th Congressional District sent his thanks via video, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked the group in a letter.

