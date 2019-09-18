ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County took its first step to transform a 129-acre Gulf Cove property into an environmental park on the Myakka River.
More than 150 Gulf Cove residents turned out to a meeting Tuesday night at the Tringali Community Center in Englewood. County parks employees and consultants set the meeting to find out what amenities the residents want — and don't want — at the waterfront parcel.
It turns out that the neighbors don't want the county to change the park too much. Most say they like keeping it natural.
Gulf Cove residents Donna Coto and Geraldine Caplinger looked over some of the planners' suggested amenities. It was the trails, interpretive signs, picnic pavilions and kayak launches they liked best.
The residents were less resistant than they were five years ago. County employees suggested paintball for the park and the neighbors disagreed.
Not to be confused with the Myakka River State Park or the Myakka River State Forest — which are both to the north and much larger — the county's Myakka River Park is in the middle of the Gulf Cove subdivision. It is on western bank of the Myakka River, across the river from El Jobean. On the landward side, it's hemmed in by Spire Street and Gallagher Boulevard.
It was the first of what will be a series public meetings. A second public meeting will be held so the public can see what's being proposed. The county expects consultants to have a draft master plan ready in six to eight weeks and could start phasing in amenities sometime in 2020.
"My takeaway was that the general concern was related to traffic and roads as well as security," said Community Services resource manager Mike Koenig, who is spearheading the park development effort.
"I think that beyond that the general consensus was to keep the park as natural as possible. While some people were against any development, others saw the value of improving the property and being able to use it for recreation purposes."
More than one Gulf Cove resident questioned providing the park adequate access off Gillot Boulevard, the main thoroughfare for the subdivision. Who will pay for any improvements? They did not want their municipal service benefit unit paying for road improvements for the park.
No specific access route to the park has been identified yet.
"There (are) no current plans nor any proposed plans to do any roadway improvements in Gulf Cove," County Engineer Joanne Vernon said in an email Tuesday. "This is something that could be looked at during the process of park’s plan, but this has not been discussed as of yet."
Public Works will work with Community Services and residents to determine if any roadway improvement’s need to be completed, he said.
Recognizing the residents have some real issues that need to be addressed, Koenig said.
"It's trying to build trust," Koenig said. "I know that can be a challenge."
He encourages residents to call him.
For more information about the park, call Koenig at 941-625-7529 or email him at Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov
