A fish fry benefit is set for today to benefit Joe and Sue Milan, residents of South Gulf Cove, who lost their home in a fire caused by a lightning strike June 27. Joe Cooper planned the benefit at Rotonda Elks Lodge, 303 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda West. Seatings are 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Dinner includes one pound of fried haddock, French fries and cole slaw for a minimum donation of $15. There will be music by Even Tide and a cash bar. For more information or to donate, email benefitjoeandsue@gmail.com or call Joe Cooper at 941-380-5200 or Sue Cooper at 941-830-5200.