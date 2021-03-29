Fishery redevelopment on a pandemic hiatus

PLACIDA — What had been the Fishery complex in Placida now waits for the pandemic to loosen its hold.
"With COVID, everything just stopped," said Boca Grande resident Jay Fineberg.
He and his wife, Cookie Potter-Fineberg, plan to redevelop the 15-plus acre property into "Village and Marina of Boca Grande."
The Fishery complex — which had been a remnant of the hub of commercial fishing for Southwest Florida from the 1940s into the 1990s — was demolished two years ago.
The Finebergs' redevelopment project calls for a 150-room hotel, 60-unit condominiums for 55-and-older senior adults who will be able to enjoy the concierge hotel services.
The Finebergs also plan to build a restaurant, retail space and a meeting space that will be designated as permanent home for Potter-Fineberg and other members of the Boca Grande Bridge Club.
The hospitality industry, as well as financing, Fineberg suggested, still remains basically on hold due to the pandemic. But he said he's been using this downtime to plant grass, clear out and clean up the property.
Deeper than mangrove roots
Eunice M. Gault Albritton, best described as the matriarch of Placida's past, died a year ago at 88.
Born Nov. 8, 1930, in Arcadia to Walter G. and Louise (Cole) Gault, Eunice carried on for her father who had built The Fishery in Placida into a commercial fishing hub at the mouth of Coral Creek.
In the 1940s, Gault relocated his fish house from Gasparilla Island to the mainland, just east of the Boca Grande Causeway-Placida Road intersection.
As a small girl, she would work at her father's side. In 1947, Eunice married John Albritton. The couple returned to Placida where they worked with her father soon after they married. John died in 2007.
"The fishing industry was the lifeblood of this area for many generations," local historian Diana Harris wrote in a column. "From the early 1930s on, Walter Gault's fisheries were of tremendous economical importance to the local residents. The fishery at Placida was the hub of the Southwest Florida fishing industry. Fish were shipped over all the world from Placida and the fishery was one of the largest producers of mullet in Florida."
Eunice Albritton carried on the business at the fish house, eventually joined by her sons, Garry and Greg, until Florida voters called for the state commercial gill-net ban in 1995 that crippled commercial mullet fishing. In 1988, the Albrittons added a restaurant to the Fishery and would later sell it to Port Charlotte physician Dr. Mark Asperilla.
As commercial fishing declined, the Albrittons transformed the Fishery complex into an artistic enclave with small galleries and boutiques that had been small cottages housing mullet fishermen. The Fishery also became known for its seafood festivals and art shows.
In 2004, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce honored Albritton by naming her to its Secret Society of Smoked Mullets that recognizes the contributions of longtime residents who influenced the growth of the Englewood community. Besides being an honoree, Albritton provided traditional smoked mullet for the annual luncheons.
Nearly two decades ago, the Albritton family sold the Fishery property to Jacques "Jack" Cloutier. But with the onset of the 2009 recession, the property was foreclosed and ended up in the hands of Caribbean Bay Mortgage Lender LLC where it laid in a limbo for years — until the Finebergs purchased the property with their plans to redevelop the property into "Village and Marina of Boca Grande."
Albritton left her home at the Fishery and went to live with her sister, in a sixth-floor condominium, spending her last days looking out onto Gasparilla Sound and the Placida she loved.
