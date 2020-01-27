The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary's 15th annual FantaSea Fishing Tournament was another big hit this year, returning to the Englewood Elks Lodge. The evening included dinner, three rounds of indoor "fishing," a silent auction, a card cut and much more, all to benefit the Rotary's community programs. For more about the club, visit www.facebook.com/LemonBaySunriseRotary/.

 
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments