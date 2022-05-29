ROTONDA — After five years, Kathy Dardis turned a vision into reality for members of the Rotonda Elks Post 2710.
As residents drive by the post, 303 Rotonda Blvd. E, Rotonda West, they will see 70 flags and one POW flag blowing in the wind. The flags were purchased by club members and dedicated in memory of fallen soldiers and current or retired military servicemen and women.
Dardis said she really wanted to have the flags installed in front of the post for Memorial Day five years ago. However, COVID-19 made it more challenging. However, she was determined to see it through this year.
Her plan was to sell flags for $50 and then $25 for every year after. Family and friends purchased them and they were installed recently.
"One story I learned about was from Brad Fitzgerald, who had childhood polio and couldn't join the military," she said. "His good friend was in the military. He was also in Brad's wedding. Not long after that, the friend died in Vietnam. Now, everything Brad does is in memory of his good friend. Brad bought a flag from the Elks and it's part of the 70 Memorial Day display."
Dardis said another flag was purchased by a man whose father is an astronaut.
"It was nice to hear the reasons why people bought flags, it's very meaningful for them," she said. "We have been asked to put the flags up for other holidays and not just Memorial Day."
Dardis said the manager at Home Depot in Englewood helped with the project by donating PVC pipe to make the flag poles more wind resistant. Harbor Freight in Port Charlotte also heavily discounted the flags for the Elks members.
"We were very happy with how the local businesses responded to the project," Dardis said. "People are driving by and honking their horns or giving us the thumbs up in support of the display."
Little Gemma Araujo, 8, helped her grandparents Bernadette and Gordon Araujo put the sponsorship tag on each flag pole.
"This is fun," said the Myakka River Elementary School student who was dressed in red, white and blue. "I like this, the flags look very nice."
Dardis said the Rotonda Elks 2710 Remembers committee — comprised of the Araujo family, Fitzgerald, Steve and Debbie Marcovic, Debbie Lange, Bettie Greth, Francie Brown, Manny Friedrich, Gwyn and Alan Topolski and Ed Toth — plans to use the proceeds to fund the Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 17.
Wreaths Across America is held annually on Dec. 17 to remember and honor veterans in wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,500 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
There are wreath ceremonies at two cemeteries in Englewood and one in Sarasota in December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.