Valeriia Skorobage opened her dental practice in Bucha and moved into a new home in January.
She was doing very well as a single mother of three in Ukraine.
Then, just weeks later, Russian forces approached her city and began wiping out schools, churches, businesses and civilians.
The 35-year-old desperately tried to convince her mother — who also had a budding dental practice — to leave. Finally with explosions all around them, Skorobage and her family left their home, then their country.
For 24 hours, Skorobage traveled with her children including her 9-year-old disabled daughter and a 1-year old. The children were screaming because they couldn't stop the vehicle due to the bombing.
Eventually, they made it to the United States, and are now in North Port, home of one of the largest Ukrainian communities outside their native country.
As they prepared to spend their first Easter far from home, they have found welcome in this part of Florida.
Although they have four of their own children, Lidiya and Andrew Popkov welcomed the Skorobage family into their small North Port home.
"They literally escaped at the last minute," said Lidiya Popkov, who owns the Greek Grille & Gallery in North Port with her husband.
"Valeriia knew how dangerous it was for her and her kids 12, 9 and 1. In 2014, her dad who was also a dentist, was shot when the (Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity) war began. He was an amazing man. They are really good people."
Popkov met Skorobage while having dental work done in Mariupol, Ukraine, nine years ago.
"Valeriia and her mom have been through so much," Popkov said. "When Valeriia was on vacation in Florida, her daughter drowned. It was awful.
"Valeriia's mother had her own practice and loyal clientele and she really didn't want to leave Ukraine. She had so many memories, but it just wasn't safe for her to stay behind. She was making soup for everyone in the neighborhood when the war started. She truly thought she would be fine," she said. "They have lost everything."
On April 26, Skorobage's disabled daughter is turning 10. Skorobage can't work yet, but is filling out the lengthy legal paperwork.
"She (Skorobage) had a really hard life," Popkov said. "Our daughter is doing what she can to make it a good experience for Valeriia's daughter. She gives her lots of hugs and kisses. We don't have a big house, but we are doing what we can to help this family."
ANOTHER FAMILY ON THE WAY
In Rotonda West, Alex and Anna Marchuk know it won't be easy, but they're praying for an Easter miracle.
The couple, who have six children of their own, is opening their Rotonda West home to their former neighbors from central Ukraine. They are expected to arrive soon.
"They escaped 12 days ago and have no one," Alex said of Nickolay and Vitalina Yashchyshyn.
The family is in Tijuana awaiting processing after fleeing their home in Kyiv. The couple and their four children are among the 100,000 Ukrainian refugees President Joe Biden said the U.S. will allow into the country through temporary-protection status.
The Marchuks, who moved to Rotonda from Ukraine 12 years ago, await the Yashchyshyns' arrival. Although they only have a four-bedroom home, Alex says it will help the family begin their stay in Florida.
He said the family should qualify for food and other assistance. The Marchucks will help get the children clothing, food and school supplies.
"These are our good friends," Alex said. "They fled to a shelter in Romania, but it was like a temporary shelter. There were people of all ages and dogs. These are good people who had jobs. They both went to the university.
"Nickolay knew his wife couldn't be in a different country and raise their four kids alone. The shelter wasn't anything they could call home. Our house isn't that big, but we wanted to help them. They can come here and work."
Once the family is settled, the Marchucks hope one of their neighbors or someone in the region will rent a home to the Yashchyshyns.
The Marchucks hope someone will open their heart, maybe a seasonal resident whose home will be empty through the summer.
"They will keep the house and yard clean, pay the utilities and electricity," Alex said. "They had a nice home in Ukraine. They will pay for a rental here, but (rentals) are very expensive now and hard to find."
Alex said his oldest daughter, 15, who attends Lemon Bay High School, virtually grew up with the Yashchyshyns' 15-year-old daughter, even though thousands of miles separated them. They kept in touch on social media and both speak English. They already learned about a program at Texas A&M University giving Ukraine refugees free tuition to study through a grant program.
"The family doesn't have any relatives in the U.S., and their children are ages 6, 8, 10, 15," Alex said. "We are looking for options for this family. Because right now we don't have any. I know there's people out there who want to help families who have been displaced by this terrible war.
"I don't think the family will be able to return anytime soon because there's no electricity or water and it's not safe," he said. "Ukraine students are working with their teachers through online schooling even though they are scattered throughout the globe right now. I have friends who fled to Germany whose children can't get into schools. It's been a month and some countries aren't equipped to offer Ukraine children an education. It's a whole process."
Alex's children attend L.A. Ainger Middle School and Vineland Elementary School. He's confident the Yashchyshyn children will be welcomed locally.
"Once we find a house, we know they may need other things," he said. "The clothing here is much easier than in Ukraine right now. All the kids will need is some T-shirts and shorts."
