ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Division of Cultural Affairs has awarded the Hermitage Artist Retreat a $29,591 grant to boost the Hermitage’s community arts and cultural programs.
Award-winning creators across all artistic disciplines who stay at the Hermitage provide free public programs that attract thousands of residents and tourists every year. These programs take place at the Hermitage complex on Manasota Key and throughout our region in collaboration with leading arts, cultural and educational institutions. This year, some will also take place via digital and online platforms.
“The artists creating work at the Hermitage are shaping the artistic and cultural landscape of the future,” said Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage.
“The Hermitage has been the birthplace and incubator for significant works that have gone on to leading theaters, museums and concert halls around the world.”
The Hermitage’s audiences get front-row seats to experience brilliant new works-in-progress and participate in conversations with accomplished artists at the top of their respective fields.
The Hermitage is a nonprofit artist retreat located on Manasota Key in Englewood. For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
