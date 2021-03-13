The waters of Brevard County on Florida’s East Coast are proving especially deadly for manatees.
By March 5 of this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported 432 manatee deaths statewide. Of those deaths, 179 manatee died in Brevard County, which includes Cocoa Beach and Titusville.
Statewide, that death rate is extremely high. Often, manatee deaths don’t reach a number that high in an entire year, but 432 deaths have been reported only two months into the year.
The primary factor has been lack of available food, wildlife spokeswoman Susan Neel suggested. But other dangers like contaminated water, vanishing habitat and a winter with long cold spells also could be playing their parts.
State wildlife officials are actively investigating the causes, but because of COVID-19-related personnel shortages and restrictions, about 70% of the dead manatees have not had necropsies to determine their causes of death, the Associated Press reported. A necropsy is a scientific after-death examination of an animal’s body to determine the cause of death, akin to an autopsy for humans.
Brevard County includes a portion of the Indian River Lagoon that has suffered from a series of algal and phytoplankton blooms. Like the Caloosahatchee River in Lee County, the Indian River has been inundated with nutrient-rich freshwater from Lake Okeechobee.
According to reports, Indian River has seen significant die-off of its sea grasses, a primary food source for manatees.
While Brevard has seen horrendous die off of manatees, Charlotte County waters have yet to see one death this year. Sarasota County has seen only one reported perinatal death of an immature manatee.
Lee County is another story.
In Lee County, two manatees died from watercraft injuries, seven from natural causes, one from cold stress, two from undetermined causes and two from perinatal causes. (Perinatal means the day before and following birth.) Another 19 manatees were reported but their bodies were not examined in necropsies to determine causes of death.
The deaths in Brevard, accounting for more than 40% of the year’s deaths, are a red flag for scientists.
“It’s this combination we have of cold weather, we have a reduction of where manatees can go, and in the places where manatees can go, as a consequence of human development and other activities, we have poor water quality which has resulted in these grass die-offs,” Jaclyn Lopez, Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Associated Press.
During stretches of cold weather, manatees migrate from bays and larger waterway to small, shallow spring-fed streams and power plants, where water is warmer. But often, that’s not where their food is.
“A manatee will choose starvation over freezing to death,” Lopez said.
To learn more about manatees, visit myfwc.com or go to myfwc.com/research/manatee/rescue-mortality-response/ume.
