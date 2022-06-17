ENGLEWOOD — At 59, he’s still a bit of a class clown in public. He’s the Key Agency insurance vice president, about to retire after 40 years.
And now Eric Fogo is the newest member of the Secret Society Smoked Mullets.
Fogo emceed the 2022 Annual Smoked Mullet & Englewood Legends luncheon Friday. He wore a custom-made shirt asking ‘Who is the SMOKED MULLET?’
He had no idea it was going to be him.
Prior to being inducted, he asked about the “secret handshake” among the past recipients in the room at the Waverly Restaurant in Englewood. He joked that he watched diligently, but didn’t see anyone doing them. The crowd laughed as he made up a few of his own handshakes.
Fogo said he was “surprised and happy” to be welcomed into the Society of Smoked Mullets. The award, which began in 1996, is given through the Englewood Chamber of Commerce to a mover and shaker in the town known for volunteering and making Englewood a better place.
Fogo came to Englewood in 1969. Fogo’s father was a builder. Both his father and mother died when he was young. Fogo became best friends with David Dignam, whose family is also known for its dedication to Englewood.
Nancy Wille, last year’s recipient, inducted Fogo. She read some stories David Dignam told about Fogo, like how he ran around school with a fake arrow sticking through his cap. He struggled with the stick shift in the car that Dave’s father, Tom, helped Fogo buy, using his left foot to back it up because he couldn’t find the reverse gear.
Fogo was in Lemon Bay High School’s first graduating class in 1981. He was the prom king. He worked for Ferold Davis at Englewood Bank, and then joined the team at David’s family business Key Agency.
“Tom (Dignam) is been like a dad to me — he is a dad to me,” Fogo said while receiving the award. “I lost my dad when I was 13 and I lost my mom when I was 19. That guy gave me a chance, an opportunity and I love you Tom.”
Fogo said Englewood people in this town are “so fantastic, kind and giving.”
ANDERSONS NAMED ENGLEWOOD LEGENDS
Carolyn Pope accepted the Englewood Legends award for her family, the Andersons. The award is given to historical families who helped found Englewood. Pope’s great-grandfather Joseph “Jody” Daniel Anderson established his family with a 159.5-acre homestead off of Forked Creek in the late 1800s. He was among the first elected county commissioners in newly formed Sarasota County from 1921 to 1925.
Pope, 73, said her great-grandfather, Jody Anderson, who was born in 1867 in Georgia, did a magnificent job at establishing life in Englewood.
At 16, he became the head of the household living on Sarasota Bay. He moved his mother, Sarah, his sister, Lulu and his brother, Lee, further down south to Forked Creek where he homesteaded 100 acres from Grover Cleveland.
Between raising 17 children, Anderson ran an agricultural cattle, seafood and citrus enterprise. He raised hogs, poultry and vegetable gardens and smoked and salted fish.
“With his well-kept felt hat, knee-high leather boots and ever-present curved-stem pipe, Jody Anderson, as he was known, was said to be a man of quiet dignity, strong character and unbending morals,” Pope said.
Pope said Anderson insisted on having family dinners together with his children. He ended with family square dancing featuring a fiddler. He also loved to tell his children stories about fishing and hunting trips with the son of Seminole Chief Billy Bowlegs.
At his dad’s funeral, Dr. Oscar Emmett Anderson said, “Thus ended the life of a giant of a man, the first pioneer and resident of Pinedale/Manasota area … From this stalwart pioneering youth came the children and their offspring which were to play major roles in many facets of society, business and professional leaders, public school teachers, college professors, scientists, lawyers, judges, physicians, artists and participants in the political arena including candidates for the highest offices lieutenant governor and governor.”
In 1996, Sarasota County erected a historical plaque at Manasota Beach and the park was dedicated as Anderson Park.
Pope, who started Pope insurance company more than 40 years ago in Englewood with her son Brian, said she has memories of eating smoked mullet made by her uncle Stuart, who established the Englewood Fishery during the Great Depression.
“He was the absolute master of preparing mullet in that way,” she said. “My mouth waters even now thinking about that good food.”
Don Bayley of the Lemon Bay Historical Society and Englewood Museum, gave a virtual tour of Dearborn Street, Yale Street, Buchan Airport and Indian Mound Park, to Smoked Mullet guests.
