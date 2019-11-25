The Englewood Performing Arts Association started off its 2019-2020 season with a master instrumentalist, powerful singer-songwriter, folksinger, and captivating storyteller John McCutcheon.

McCutcheon’s charm, wit, and versatility had the large audience laughing and loudly applauding after each set. The show ended with a crowd pleasing, standing ovation rendition of Woody Guthrie's “This Land is Your Land.”

Next up at EPAS is the Atlanta Pops Christmas Concert, set for 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows Dec. 3. A sellout of both shows is expected. For information, call the office at 941-473-2787 or visit www.englewoodpas.org.

