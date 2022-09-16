ENGLEWOOD — In August, St. David's Jubilee Center experienced 345 visits with 59 new clients.
"It was the highest number ever recorded," said Ruth Hill, administrator of the Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, a food pantry and social services nonprofit in Englewood.
The center recently received help with canned good donations from the Englewood Waterfest Pirate Poker Run. However, heavy rains kept some away from the mostly outdoor event.
"The Jubilee Center was blessed with enough canned goods and non-perishables to fill six banana boxes, which was a blessing indeed," Hill said.
Another donation drive is planned to help with the Jubilee Center's needs through the end of September at Lemon Bay Plaza, 1825 Englewood Road, Englewood.
Aura Boutique will give 20% off of a purchase with the donation of gently used clothing. Rumors Wine Bar Boutique and Gourmet is collecting canned goods and Kyle Kurtis Salon is collecting toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, shampoo, bug spray, baby wipes, canned soup canned meats (with pop tops to help homeless campers) and other personal hygiene items.
The clothing will go to St. David's Clothes Closet — a stand-alone building north of the Jubilee Center and provides clothing for those in need from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
Hill said the pantry saw an increase of 35% more people seeking food and social services since last year.
