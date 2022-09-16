Pirate Poker Run

Canned food donations from the recent Englewood Waterfest Pirate Poker Run will help St. David's Jubilee Center.

ENGLEWOOD — In August, St. David's Jubilee Center experienced 345 visits with 59 new clients.

"It was the highest number ever recorded," said Ruth Hill, administrator of the Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway, a food pantry and social services nonprofit in Englewood.


Connie Barnes and Dayna Johnson of Kyle Kurtis in Englewood are collecting personal hygiene items for St. David's Jubilee Center. 

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

