ROTONDA WEST — Steve Reed is a Realtor, and he’s had a little extra time on his hands recently. He wanted to do something to help his neighbors who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I spent a lot of time thinking about ways I could help,” Reed said. “I read a story about someone who started a program to help others, and I realized there are many people in this community who are struggling.”
He used social media and connected with a few local families in need, and in just a few days he had 24 volunteers who helped 32 families. And those numbers change daily.
“The people who are asking for help seem very sincere and very humble,” Reed said. “I think many of them have never had to ask for help before or use the system for assistance.”
Reed created a website that can help residents in the Englewood/Rotonda West community who are in need of food connect with others who’d like to help by donating and delivering food.
If you need assistance with getting food go to http://rwengfood.com/ and click on the “Need Food Button” to be taken to the next step.
If you are looking to provide food or assist in some manner click on the “I want to help provide food” to go to the next step in that process.
“This site was developed to connect people who need food with people who want to help,” Reed said. “No matter what your needs are or what level of help you are seeking, we will do our best to get you matched up with the best possible solution for you.”
So far, Reed has been able to keep up with the demand, but supplies are running short. He is partnering with Englewood Helping Hand, a nonprofit agency that provides short-term assistance to Englewood residents in Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
DRIVE SET FOR SATURDAY
A community food drive will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Rotonda West Community Center parking lot. There is no need to leave your vehicle. Donations will be accepted in “drive-through” style. Place the items you would like to donate in the trunk or back seat. Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves and will maintain a 6-foot distance.
“We want to maintain a very safe environment so people who are willing to help can stay safe,” Reed said. Volunteers with trucks or vans are needed to deliver the items to Englewood Helping Hand. Reed said since area Walmart stores have been so backed up, his donors can’t get curbside service.
All types of non-perishables are sought. The organization is specifically in need of canned fruits and vegetables, canned meats, pasta sauces, noodles, soups, rice and cereal. There is also a need for personal care items like toothpaste and soap.
Karen Harvey is a member of the board of directors for Englewood Helping Hand and she said because of the pandemic they’ve had to cut hours of operation to just two days a week.
“We are open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and because of the virus we are a ‘drive-through’ operation now for picking up and dropping off food,” Harvey said “We ask everyone to stay in their cars and we wipe down all the food that is donated.”
People who’d like to donate shouldn’t purchase large scale items from Costco, for example, but rather smaller packaged meals that can be purchased at Publix or Winn-Dixie.
“We do serve some families, but we have many individuals who need help, and many just want a few cans of soup or a box of cereal,” Harvey said. “We’re serving about 55 people per day now, that’s almost double the number we saw a month ago.”
The Rotonda West Community Center is at 646 Rotonda Circle in Rotonda West.
For more information, visit http://rwengfood.com or https://englewoodhelpinghand.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.