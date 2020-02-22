CHARLOTTE COUNTY — More people asked for food donations from the Jubilee Center in January than ever before.
After helping children, families and the homeless during the holidays and in January, the Jubilee Center food pantry, 401 S. Broadway Ave., ran out of food.
"We served 281 clients in January, this number included 35 new clients," said Ruth Hill, Jubilee Center administrator. "It's the highest number ever, even when the Jubilee Center was open five days a week, these numbers were not seen."
Hill said there's also been an increase in “new” homeless helped by the Jubilee Center.
"We had five new campers in January," she said. "We served 24 campers with 43 visits to the center. "Campers” (homeless) can come on a weekly basis. But now, we are in dire need of food donations."
Hill hopes the Jubilee Center will replenish food donations today during the Feed the Harbor event 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Publix stores in Charlotte County.
"The Jubilee Center will be at the Publix at Merchant’s Crossing shopping center (corner of Pine and Placida Road)," she said. "We encourage shoppers to help us through the buy one get one free deals. This way they can buy one for themselves while donating the other to the pantry."
Suggested donated items include Sloppy Joes, soup, chili, coffee, peanut butter, toothbrush, feminine products, soap, deodorant, syrup, pancake mix, crackers, Ramen noodles, cereal, juice, pasta, evaporated milk, dried/canned beans, mayonnaise, jelly, peanut butter, sugar, canned tuna, powdered eggs, spaghetti sauce with meat and meals with in a can (pop top).
