Covid-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others from giving back to their neighbors. Here’s some good news and information on free meals and services available in the region.
Members of the Englewood United Methodist Church Missions Committee recently delivered much-needed supplies to the Englewood Helping Hand, a nonprofit agency established to fill a void for human services assistance, including rent assistance and pantry help with support from seven area churches. It's on property donated by Englewood United Methodist, 700 E. Dearborn St.
Helping Hand remains the closest resource for low-income Charlotte and Sarasota county residents.
The Committee includes Christ Lutheran, Crosspoint Nazarene, Englewood United Methodist, Fellowship, Gulf Cove United Methodist, Living Hope, St. Raphael Catholic and Trinity Lutheran churches. Others are welcome to join and step up to donate goods and funds to help local people and families who face unusual hardships.
According to frontline worker, Kim Bruemleve, Helping Hand board member, on May 6, “We had a record day today upon serving 69 families and individuals within 5 hours. Pantry stocking needs change almost weekly. Recently needed most has been soup, vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, condiments, dry or canned pasta, tomato sauce and products, toilet paper and soap. Other foods frequently needed are tuna and canned meats, canned vegetables, canned and dried beans, macaroni and cheese, rice and cereal."
Personal care products for laundry, bath, dental and hair care, shaving, deodorant, and feminine hygiene are also needed. For more information call 941-474-5864.
DONATE FOOD
The second Rotonda West food drive is set for 10 a.m. to noon today, May 9, in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. This is a drive-through donation. Items collected will go to the Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. The grassroots nonprofit serves hundreds of homeless and needy people with its food pantry each week. The huge annual Postal Carriers Food Drive would have been this weekend, but was canceled this year due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.
NEED FOOD?
All Faiths Food Bank is planning a massive food giveaway 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, May 9, at Cool Today Park, 18800 S. West Villages Parkwaym North Port, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16 at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
St. Vincent DePaul/St. Max Food Pantry, 17783 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte is providing food to residents who have lost their jobs or are homeless. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Food is distributed drive-through fashion. No financial assistance is available. Monetary donations and food will be accepted during regular hours of operation. Mail checks to P.O. Box 381238, Murdock, FL 33938-1238.
SAVE THE LEGION
North Port American Legion Post 254 canceled its annual Memorial Day service because many members are in the at-risk category for COVID-19. However, the lodge is sponsoring a curbside fundraiser. Boxed lunches are $10 and will be served at noon at the post, 6648 Taneytown St, North Port. The lodge gives scholarships, helps disabled veterans and partners with other nonprofits with community needs. To volunteer to help at the fundraiser, call 941-237-7907.
DELIVERING MEALS
Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto Counties are offering free nutritious meals for people age 60 and older. For more information and to sign up, call 941-556-3208 in Sarasota County; 941-255-0723 in Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED
Bobbi Sue Burton is reopening her non-profit Project Phoenix Resale, 36 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood on Monday. She's in need of a volunteer cashier and others to collect and sort clothing and other donations. For more information, call 941-681-2707.
