Due to COVID-19, All Faith’s Food Bank has seen a 45% increase in food need. Here’s where you can get food in Englewood and North Port.
Food pantries open on Tuesday are at the Salvation Army North Port (groceries), 9 a.m.-noon and 1- 3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd.
Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church is 10 a.m.-noon for Englewood residents at 401 S Broadway. Free clothing is available 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays.
Englewood Helping Hand (groceries), 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 700 E. Dearborn St, Englewood.
Wednesday
Salvation Army North Port (groceries) 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port.
Englewood Helping Hand (groceries), 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 700 E. Dearborn St, Englewood.
Jubilee Center at St. David’s Episcopal Church is 10 a.m.-noon for Englewood residents at 401 S. Broadway.
Thursday
St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church (groceries) 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 4200 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
Salvation Army North Port (groceries) 9 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port.
Englewood Helping Hand (groceries), 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
Friday
Salvation Army North Port (groceries) 9 a.m.-noon, 4940 Pan American Blvd., North Port.
Saturday
St. Davids Jubilee Center, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m., 401 S. Broadway, Englewood.
Englewood Bible Church (groceries) 10:30 a.m.-noon, 501 Yale St., Englewood, on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Free snack bags
Children can receive free snack bags from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday at Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood; North Port Public Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail and the Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
For those with questions or are in need of food stamp SNAP benefits, can get help with the application assistance through All Faiths Food Bank. They provide assistance to individuals in Sarasota County who need to enroll for SNAP benefits. Call the SNAP Outreach Specialist Lisa Santos at 941-376-0120 or email her at lsantos@allfaithsfoodbank.org.
