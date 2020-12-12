More than 100 cars snaked through the Lamarque Elementary School parking lot, down the street and around the block.
Families waited for more than an hour for a box of food from All Faiths Food Bank at this North Port distribution point.
Some didn’t get any.
“There was no way I was going to get food,” said Angelita Noonen, mother of three boys ages 8, 4 and 2. “People lined up before 5 (a.m.). With so many there before it started, I knew they would run out by the time I got to the front.”
Noonen, whose two sons have sensory processing disorders, said the fresh produce, meats and groceries from the All Faiths mobile food curbside pickup would’ve helped her family.
Just before COVID-19 hit the area, she and her husband struggled to pay all of their bills and were evicted. Their son caught the virus and spent 45 days in the hospital. Their car engine blew after they’d paid a mechanic to fix it.
“We were homeless and living in hotels for months,” she said. “We spent all of our paychecks on hotels. We finally had enough money for first, last and security for a house in North Port. We still don’t have a car and always have to borrow one.”
The increasing number of people who need help finding food is far from just a local problem. The Associated Press reported last week that Feeding America, the country’s largest supplier to food banks, has handed out 4.2 billion meals from March through October — the most it’s ever done.
The organization has seen a 60% average increase in food bank users during the pandemic: about four in 10 are first-timers.
Local food banks are reporting the same situation.
“We’re seeing our usual clients, plus many people who have never been to a food bank before,” said Mark Rennie, the board chairman for Englewood Helping Hand. The organization got a big boost from a food drive in Rotonda West last week, but the need is showing no signs of decreasing.
Last week, All Faiths Food Bank served families through a mobile distribution site at the Englewood Sports Complex. It had originally set up at Helping Hand’s headquarters at Englewood United Methodist Church, but the number of cars overwhelmed the church’s parking lot.
“We have seen a 45% increase in new clients since March and experienced a 120% increase in food distributed compared to last year,” said All Faiths spokesperson Elodie McCartney Ward.
Benefits running out
Noonen, who works at Snook Haven, said her hours were drastically cut after COVID-19 hit. Then came rainy season. The dirt road leading to the restaurant, off River Road, often floods, causing employees to be sent home early without pay. Noonen was one of them. Now, with COVID-19, fewer diners are eating out.
Noonen said her food stamp benefits were in place in September and October, but ran out in November. She tried to renew but is having issues. She also applied for the state’s cash assistance program, but was rejected.
Hearing of her plight, Larry Grant of North Port’s Awaken Church said the church plans to help the Noonens and other families in need with food for the holidays. At Thanksgiving, church members served more than 450 families.
“For Christmas, we are helping foster children and single moms and dads with Christmas gifts and food,” he said. “Anyone who needs it, we will try to give them food. We are looking into starting a food pantry. It’s desperately needed.
“I talk to people who used to get food in North Port and are finding it increasingly harder,” he said. “They ask where can I go to get food. Some pantries only do once-a-month pickups. Parents are saying they can’t get near enough food for their family.”
Grant said the majority of the people he’s working with now are new. After COVID-19, they lost their jobs or had a reduction of hours and depleted all of their savings.
“These are people who never needed help before and are now in a vicious circle. They can’t get out from under their debt,” he said. “The elderly are living off of $1,200 a month. After paying rent and utilities, there’s little left for food. They depend heavily on pantries for food. I’m also seeing the homeless community are really impacted this year and are moving around the city.”
Donations make a difference
Through a gift from the Winn-Dixie managers at Kings Highway and Promenades Mall, the Jesus Loves You Ministry in Port Charlotte, helped the homeless and families for Thanksgiving.
Now the pantry is full for Christmas needs.
“Winn-Dixie raised over $6,000 in donations during their Thanksgiving promotion between both stores,” said Ashley Brantley, Jesus Loves You Ministry executive director. “We partnered with pantries throughout Charlotte County because no one group can feed all of the needs.”
Locally, food drives, which tend to pop up during the holidays, are seeing more of an urgency this year, due to the disastrous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The unprecedented circumstances of 2020 have impacted us all, thrusting financial hardship upon countless individuals and families,” said Ted Steele Jr., owner of Ray’s Complete Plumbing & Kobie Complete Heating & Cooling.
“As a result, there are many in need of help during the holidays.”
His business is sponsoring a food drive this week to benefit the food banks at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Englewood Helping Hand. Donations may be dropped off at 533 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood, or 9019 Mac Drive, Punta Gorda.
Kim Bruemleve from Englewood Helping Hand said the need for food and volunteers to distribute keeps growing. She has seen donations from food drives come in, but the need continues.
“We are seeing 75 to 100 people a day,” she said. “We used to serve 25-30. We could really use soups, mac and cheese, condiments, spaghetti sauce and any vegetables. Any personal items such as soap, toilet paper and paper towels are very useful too.”
Angelita Noonen said she hates asking for help, but has found herself in that position.
“I’m not looking for a handout,” she said. “I hope someone would help out of the kindness of their heart and see that people are struggling right now. I’m not asking for help because my husband and I don’t want to work — we both do. But we just don’t make enough to survive right now.”
