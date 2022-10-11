Convoy of Hope

More than 500 families were served Monday in North Port through the First Sarasota Church and Convoy of Hope Food Drop. Residents received food and cleaning supplies. The church promised to help those in need with another load of food in the near future. 

Anyone with a loss of food or without extra money for food after buying supplies for Hurricane Ian can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, D-SNAP benefits.

Commonly known as Food Stamps, the temporary program gives a designated amount of money on a credit card for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving SNAP benefits. 


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments