More than 500 families were served Monday in North Port through the First Sarasota Church and Convoy of Hope Food Drop. Residents received food and cleaning supplies. The church promised to help those in need with another load of food in the near future.
Anyone with a loss of food or without extra money for food after buying supplies for Hurricane Ian can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, D-SNAP benefits.
Commonly known as Food Stamps, the temporary program gives a designated amount of money on a credit card for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving SNAP benefits.
The program is in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. D-SNAP is implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
D-SNAP will be implemented in phases and by county. Registration is required by all applicants.
Online registration is open for Sarasota, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Polk counties through 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Applicants may only call during designated dates and operating hours for each county.
Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant's last name.
To ensure the fastest service to households who are eligible to receive benefits, DCF will begin the first phase by offering a phone option. In the coming weeks, DCF will have in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone.
The locations for in-person D-SNAP events will be announced soon.
To qualify for D-SNAP benefits, applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian, must have suffered a disaster-related lost such as damage to the home(s) or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income or other disaster-related expenses. Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements.
Eligibility can be determined more quickly if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number is provided.
For those who lost their license in flooding or during Hurricane Ian, they can get free replacement licenses at some disaster recovery centers, including the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port and Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Eligible recipients who participate in the telephonic D-SNAP event will receive an electronic benefit transfer, EBT, card by mail that can be used to purchase food at authorized USDA food retailers.
EBT cards can be used at many farmers markets and grocery stores. They can not be used to buy paper products such as toilet paper, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, or non-food items.
After online pre-registration is complete, applicants must complete a phone interview by calling the D-SNAP Call Center or attend an on-site event at a later date.
After registration is complete, applicants in the phase one schedule must call the D-SNAP Call Center at 850-663-1919 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the designated their day to complete a phone interview.
Designated days are for anyone with a last name that begins with A-F: call Thursday, Oct. 13; last name begins with G-N: call on Friday, Oct. 14; last name begins with O-Z: call on Saturday, Oct. 15 and any last name: call on Sunday, Oct. 16.
On Monday, volunteers with First Sarasota Baptist Church unloaded the Convoy of Hope trailer and gave away food for more than 500 families.
"We know North Port is suffering right now," said John Cross, senior pastor at First Sarasota, the downtown Baptist Church. "I was a pastor in North Port for many years (South Biscayne Baptist, then renamed Fellowship in North Port).
"I know people who live here and I know they need help. We hope the food helps and we promise we will be back with more."
For anyone in need of food, there are several pop up distributions mobile units from the Salvation Army, When All Else Fails and the World Central Kitchen in North Port.
Awaken Church in North Port, 4940 Pan American Blvd., also gives away food. They are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
For more information on Awaken Church or to volunteer, call 941-200-2739.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.