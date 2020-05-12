ENGLEWOOD — Tom Moore is remembered well.
Moore died Monday at age 81. As part of his his community involvement, Moore served as an elected Englewood Water District supervisor and then as a Charlotte County commissioner.
"He genuinely cared about making the community a better place for everyone," said County Administrator Hector Flores. "On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I want to convey heartfelt condolences to his family and friends for their loss.”
Moore and his wife, Judy, moved to Englewood full time in 1998, after retiring from West Chester, Pennsylvania, where he owned and operated a manufacturers representative business.
He soon became involved in the Englewood community, serving as president of the Grove City Civic Association and later, with the Lemon Bay League citizens group. Bill Coy, a community leader at the time, saw Moore's potential and began to mentor him about serving an official role. Moore first served as a water district supervisor from 2000 to 2004.
"He was a good man, always fair with the employees and definitely for the community," said Mike Ray, then manager of the district's water production and later its administrator before retiring.
EWD Supervisor Taylor Meals said Moore first introduced him to the water district and acted as a mentor. Meals described Moore as personable to others.
"He was a great supervisor," Meals said. He's not alone in that opinion.
"It was a pleasure to work with him," Supervisor Sydney Crampton said. She remembers Moore as upbeat and professional. "I have good memories of him."
His fellow county commissioners also remember him well. Moore served as a commissioner from 2004 to 2008. It was a position, his family says, "he truly loved."
"Tom and I worked together on the (Englewood) Chamber of Commerce, and he gave me wise counsel as I considered running for the county commission," said Commissioner Bill Truex, who now holds the District 3 seat Moore held. "He was a true friend and a servant of his community."
Truex added, "May his family take comfort in their many happy memories of him and his selfless service to Charlotte County as they mourn his passing."
Former commissioner Adam Cummings served with Moore and holds him in high respect.
"Tom was well-liked and respected by everyone," Cummings said, recalling Moore's quick and dry wit, how his humor was often self-deprecating. "He didn't take himself too seriously."
Moore was born Aug. 26, 1938 in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, to Charles H. Moore and Jane Scott Moore.
He was a graduate of the Mercersburg Academy and then attended Penn State University and the University of Delaware. He retired in October 1998, when he became a full-time resident of Englewood.
Moore is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy, a son, Steven (Nancy) and a daughter, Nancy Lynn Moore Banta (Neil), six grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Moore Jr. and sister, Anne Moore Batley.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Englewood Community Funeral Home. Memories can be shared at www.englewoodfh.com.
